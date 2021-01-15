Advertisement

Nurse loses job after admitting of entering US Capitol building during riot

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last Wednesday, Lori Vinson of Morganfield, Kentucky, walked right into the U.S. Capitol along with others who stormed the building. While inside, she recorded videos with her cell phone.

“I hope that is something I remember and say, ‘I’m glad I was a part of that 30 years from now,” Vinson said.

“You know people have asked, ‘Are you sorry you’ve done that?’ Absolutely I am not. I am not sorry for that, I would do it again tomorrow,” she continued.

Vinson posted about her involvement on Facebook.

On Friday, Vinson says she was fired from Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. The paperwork says she was terminated for admitting to engaging in criminal behavior at a high profile event, while her account also revealed her employer.

“I participated in none of that,” Vinson said. “I would never participate in that.”

After returning home from work the same day that Vinson said she was fired, the Union Count resident was contacted by the FBI about her presence at the Capitol.

“The whole conversation was about 10 minutes long,” Vinson said. “And he said, ‘Thank you, you won’t be hearing from me again.’”

Despite the backlash, the criticism she’s received, as well as a conversation with a federal investigator, Vinson says she has no regrets.

“Because I was there for a peaceful protest and that’s what I was doing,” Vinson said. “I felt like I have done nothing wrong and I wouldn’t change it.”

Attorney Kyle Biesecker tells 14 News that Indiana is an at-will employment state, which means a private sector employee can be fired for any reason.

Ascension St. Vincent officials state they cannot comment on specific employment matters. Vinson says she will appeal her termination.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says they were unaware that the makeshift memorial was placed on private land.
Local family may have to remove memorial cross due to complaints to HOA
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy at 133%, 59 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

A warty pig painted on a cave wall 45,500 years ago is the world's oldest depiction of an animal.
Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden announces appointments to science team
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets