Advertisement

Regional COVID-19 vaccination subHUB coming to Brazos Valley counties

The subHUB will begin operating on Jan. 19 and run from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
(Noel Navarro)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Several Brazos Valley counties are joining forces to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine faster. Austin, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes and Washington counties are creating a Regional Vaccination subHUB.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the distribution strategy earlier this week, creating “HUBS” and “subHUBS” to streamline COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Washington County Expo Center has been slated as a rural county vaccination subHUB. According to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management, the subHUB will be supported by the five counties, City of Brenham, Baylor Scott & White, Blinn College, Texas Agricultural Extension Service, Brenham Independent School District, and Faith Mission.

Washington County OEM said the subHUB will operate similarly to the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site that has been on the fairgrounds. Registration and ID are required. No walk-ins will be accepted. Any Texas resident can register, although priority will be given to health care workers, the elderly (65+), and individuals who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus or have one or more chronic health conditions.

The subHUB will begin operating on Jan. 19 and run from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., with registration beginning Jan. 18. To register, call 1-800-845-8035. For more information, click here.

There will be some restrictions on who can get the vaccine at the subHUB, Washington County OEM said that if you’ve already received your first dose you won’t be able to get the second dose at the Expo Center.

“Because of vaccine tracking purposes, you are required to receive the first and second dose of the vaccine from the same location. If you have already received your first vaccine, you must return to that same location for your second dose. For instance, if you received your first dose from HEB, you will not be allowed to register and receive your second dose from the subHUB,” said a Facebook post from Washington County OEM

Regional Vaccination SubHUB Coming to the Area Austin, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, and Washington County Join...

Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says they were unaware that the makeshift memorial was placed on private land.
Local family may have to remove memorial cross due to complaints to HOA
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy at 133%, 59 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,825 active COVID-19 Cases in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high in the Brazos Valley
Three of the residents of the home have COVID-19 and weren't able to smell the smoke from the...
3 with COVID-19 owe lives to girl, 17, who smelled smoke from early-morning fire
Prosecutors say a Selena t-shirt worn by Miller during a robbery helped police during their...
Local man sentenced to 38 years for multiple robberies
Brazos County vaccination HUB pushes opening to last week of January
Brazos County vaccination HUB pushes opening to last week of January