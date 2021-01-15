Regional COVID-19 vaccination subHUB coming to Brazos Valley counties

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Several Brazos Valley counties are joining forces to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine faster. Austin, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes and Washington counties are creating a Regional Vaccination subHUB.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the distribution strategy earlier this week, creating “HUBS” and “subHUBS” to streamline COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Washington County Expo Center has been slated as a rural county vaccination subHUB. According to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management, the subHUB will be supported by the five counties, City of Brenham, Baylor Scott & White, Blinn College, Texas Agricultural Extension Service, Brenham Independent School District, and Faith Mission.

Washington County OEM said the subHUB will operate similarly to the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site that has been on the fairgrounds. Registration and ID are required. No walk-ins will be accepted. Any Texas resident can register, although priority will be given to health care workers, the elderly (65+), and individuals who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus or have one or more chronic health conditions.

The subHUB will begin operating on Jan. 19 and run from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., with registration beginning Jan. 18. To register, call 1-800-845-8035. For more information, click here.

There will be some restrictions on who can get the vaccine at the subHUB, Washington County OEM said that if you’ve already received your first dose you won’t be able to get the second dose at the Expo Center.

“Because of vaccine tracking purposes, you are required to receive the first and second dose of the vaccine from the same location. If you have already received your first vaccine, you must return to that same location for your second dose. For instance, if you received your first dose from HEB, you will not be allowed to register and receive your second dose from the subHUB,” said a Facebook post from Washington County OEM

Regional Vaccination SubHUB Coming to the Area Austin, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, and Washington County Join... Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.