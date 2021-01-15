Smalls, cat with feline leukemia, Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Smalls is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week.

The shelter says he is about 3 years old and enjoys naps as well as snacks.

Staff said the cat has tested positive for feline leukemia and has a weakened immune system.

According to the shelter, he is still very much adoptable but will do well in a home without any other cats because feline leukemia is contagious. However, it does not spread to humans.

You can learn more about Smalls and find the application to adopt him at the shelter’s website.

