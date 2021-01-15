Traveling Bearkats: Students explore more of The Big Easy for Inauguration Week trip

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - On Day four of their trip, the Traveling Bearkats explored more of what The Big Easy has to offer.

A group of Sam Houston State University students checked out sculpture gardens, the Odgen Museum of Southern Art, a World War II Museum, and didn’t forget to try some beignets before visiting Jackson Park.

“I really enjoyed going to visit the Homer Plessy train stop and memorial yesterday. I’m a big fan of both the law aspect and the fact that it is such a monumental Civil Rights spot,” said SHSU English major Quinn Korbin.

The group is finishing up in new Orleans Friday and then checking out and then headed to Biloxi, Mississippi and Alabama this weekend.

“I think there is a very valuable lesson in each place we visit,” Korbin said. “It’s important to revisit and learn about these things and make that sure students understand the value of these historical spots.”

Tune into First News at Four on Monday to find out how their trip is going and where they’re headed next!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.