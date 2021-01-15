Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley poster contest

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Yesterday, as part of National AMBER Alert Awareness Day, Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley announced the winners of the 11th annual poster contest for National Missing Children’s Day.

5th graders from across the Brazos Valley submitted posters with the theme of “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” for the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster.

The judges including CSPD Chief Billy Couch, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky, Bryan PD Chief Eric Buske, and Haajira Lansana with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, selected the three winning posters that will go on to represent our region at the statewide contest.

