Windblown, gusty Friday

By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST
Saddle up and get ready for a WINDY Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 6pm. In that time frame, gusts to 40mph or perhaps a little higher are possible. Strap down or bring in the loose lawn furniture so it can still be yours when you get home this afternoon. Other than that, shouldn’t have a huge effect on your day if you’ll be at the office/school for most of it.

Calmer wind and sunshine continue Saturday with highs remaining in the mid-50s after a light, morning freeze. Enjoy a chill to your January days? Get it now -- new forecast data suggests that sharply colder air stops short of the Brazos Valley next week. That would put highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds return by Tuesday with a chance for scattered rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Nothing set in stone, but we will monitor for potential heavy rain by mid-week.

Friday: Sunny. High: 55. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, G. 30-35 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 32. Wind: NNW 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 56. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 38. Wind: N 5-10 mph

