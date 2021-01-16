1,825 active COVID-19 Cases in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,825 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 151 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,980 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

19 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,766 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 371 active probable cases and there have been 2,395 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 13,983. There have been 142,808 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 83 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 67 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 628 staffed hospital beds with 77 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 155 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 169 1331 1154 17 1049 37 Brazos 4532 425 Burleson 166 1089 902 21 392 16 Grimes 171 1959 1737 51 540 18 Houston 153 1297 1115 29 867 8 Lee 225 1157 898 34 406 9 Leon 113 869 728 28 335 6 Madison 160 1158 1090 18 234 8 Milam 153 1577 1424 18 869 20 Montgomery 10,774 32,575 16,022 194 12,607 1827 Robertson 152 1,040 865 23 361 14 San Jacinto 114 594 459 21 511 23 Trinity 92 474 370 12 364 2 Walker 325 6808 6244 86 1390 30 Waller 336 2529 2168 25 713 62 Washington 158 1641 1414 69 900 44

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 374 active cases on Jan. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 13, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 372,557 active cases and 1,649,735 recoveries. There have been 2,072,903 total cases reported and 17,745,770 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 31,450 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 959,419 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 152,547 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,716,825 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 274,899 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.