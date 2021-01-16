A few more days of drier weather, then the rain chance moves back in

After a sunny (and a bit hazy) Saturday, the sunshine returns for the back half of the weekend with a few patches of high clouds passing through at times. The sunshine and relatively drier air will help Sunday afternoon temperatures reach for the mid 60s, making it a pleasant end to the weekend across the Brazos Valley!

Enjoy the drier weather as it lasts through Monday, before a bit of moisture return will allow the rain chances to move back in as early as Tuesday, lasting through the remainder of the upcoming week. As of Saturday, the bigger chances for rain rest in the Tuesday - Thursday time frame, but we’ll keep close eyes on that over the next few days!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 66. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 39. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 57. Wind: SE 10-15 mph

