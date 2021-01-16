Advertisement

Aggies Sign Javonte Brown

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball strengthened its frontline as it added 7-footer Javonte Brown, a transfer from the University of Connecticut, on Friday.

“We are extremely excited to have Javonte joining our program,” associate head coach Jamie McNeilly said. “Javonte is a very talented, physical player with great size. He joins us from an incredible family and AAU program that have poured values into him that will translate at our level. He is a young man that is excited to put in the work to get better daily. His presence around the rim will impact our program upon arrival.”

Brown played in two games this season for the Huskies where he posted four points and two rebounds.

Prior to his time at UConn, the Toronto native played at Thornlea Secondary School under head coach Shane James, and averaged 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks with a .608 field-goal percentage. Brown garnered Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association Defensive Player of the Year honors, and also maintained a 4.0 GPA.

Before returning to Canada, Brown spent a year at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore under the direction of head coach Pat Clatchey.

Brown was ranked as a four-star prospect and was the No. 123 overall recruit by 247Sports.

For more information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

