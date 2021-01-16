A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in crosstown showdown 59-45

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat crosstown rivals Rudder 59-45 at The Armory Friday night.

The first half was back and forth with the Tigers leading 32-31 at the half. Consol put the clamps on defense in the second half, holding the Rangers to only 14 second-half points. Ziyan Ali led all scorers with 13 points for the Tigers. Kaden Lewis had 10 points, while Paul Tisch and Nathan Edwards each had 9. JJ Bazy led the Rangers with 11 points. Kentun King and Jo Darius Hayward each put up 9 points for Rudder.

Rudder will be at Brenham on Tuesday. Consol will be at Magnolia Tuesday. Both those games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.