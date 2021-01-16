American Legion hosting COVID-19 plasma blood drive
It will run Saturday January 16 from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion Post 159 is hosting a blood drive Saturday for COVID-19 convalescent plasma.
Organizers say that anyone is welcome to come and donate blood, even if you do not have COVID-19 plasma. Those who do successfully donate blood will also get a free COVID-19 antibody test.
It is taking place on January 16 from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 159 located at 101 Waco Street, Bryan, Texas.
To sign up, click here.
