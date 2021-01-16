BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -American Legion Post 159 hosts COVID-19 plasma blood drive Saturday, and one of the blood drive organizers, personally, has seen the impacts convalescent plasma has played in her husband’s recovery from the virus.

Blood donations have always been vital, but the need for blood is even greater now more than ever. Blood donations are needed for all types of patients; however, a blood transfusion from someone who has COVID-19 antibodies can be life-changing.

Jeanne Prestwood is the chaplain for the American Legion Post 159 and one of the blood drive organizers. She said Saturday’s drive was personal for her because Prestwood’s husband is currently hospitalized with complications from the coronavirus.

Prestwood said Saturday marks the 90th day that her husband has been in the hospital, and she credits blood and plasma donations for his slow but steady recovery.

“I will forever be grateful to four people who saved my husband’s life,” said Prestwood. “He had two infusions of the convalescent plasma, and he also had to have two units of blood, and those four people have saved his life.”

However, whether you’ve had COVID-19 or not, anyone was allowed to donate blood at the drive. Prestwood said that everyone’s blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and if the test results come back with the antibodies, then donors will be contacted to come back and donate plasma. Prestwood says that her bloodwork revealed that she has antibodies.

“Happily, I can come back and donate next week,” said Prestwood.

Prestwood said it is her wish that everyone considers donating because it can truly be life-altering for someone just like it has been for her husband.

“Lots of prayers have been said and are still being said,” said Prestwood. “God’s got it in his hands, but I feel like he has a purpose for my husband to still be here. We’re going to take it one day at a time.”

