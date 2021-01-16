Advertisement

Brazos County vaccination HUB pushes possible opening to last week of January

Organizers are looking to do a trial run Tuesday the 19, and open its doors on the 25.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials say vaccines won’t be distributed at the Brazos Center until later this month.

Organizer Jim Stewart says this comes after some logistical issues following a walkthrough on Friday and the ongoing lack of access to the vaccine right now. Currently, anyone eligible for the vaccine can sign up with providers like St. Joseph Hospital and HEB pharmacies, but they are also reporting few-to-no doses available.

St. Joseph Health will serve as the provider for the Brazos Center distribution hub once it’s open. The targeted date at this point is Monday, January 25 but there’s already a waiting list of people who are eligible. Organizers stress that the Brazos Center will be by appointment only, and even once appointments begin, they will be very limited as they await more vaccines from the state.

For now, Stewart says they continue working out the kinks and getting the center ready. One of the resources they’ll use to help get information about is 2-1-1. The service is not available yet but will be used soon to help register residents.

“It is for those who are not computer savvy or don’t have Internet access, so there’s a number they can call and actually register. The other option through 2-1-1 would be for non-English speakers,” said Stewart. “There would be someone on the other end to be partnered up with them to understand their questions and help them with registration in their native language.”

Stewart says they are working with the Brazos Transit District to help residents get to the Brazos Center once it opens.

“I can’t just put the vaccines anywhere,” said Stewart. “It’s just not possible to do that, so we got the idea to get transportation for those people.”

For now, the center is not up and running, and registration has not begun.

“I encourage people to register either through St. Joseph or Baylor Scott & White, or the H-E-B pharmacy. So continue to do that as we work on the registration system for the community itself, but don’t just come to the Brazos center unless somebody tells you to,” said Stewart.

Stewart says they plan to work with St. Joseph staff, along with medical professional volunteers to administer the vaccines, and are aiming to give 1,000 doses per day once up and running.

