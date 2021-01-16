Bryan Lady Vikings fall to Ellison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan girls’ basketball team lost to Killeen Ellison 43-31 at Viking Gym Friday night.

Ja’jinae Williams led the Lady Vikings with 18 points. Destinee Nunn and Alesix Burton each chipped in 4 points. The Lady Eagles got out to a 20-12 lead at halftime. The Lady Vikings found more offense in the second half but were unable to close the gap, losing by 12.

The Lady Vikings will travel to Shoemaker on Tuesday. Ellison is still undefeated in District 12-6A.

