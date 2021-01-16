Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Notice the haze over the Brazos Valley Saturday morning? Dust from Colorado, New Mexico, and the Texas Panhandle has been lofted into the atmosphere on Friday’s north-northwest wind. A layer of dust has been deposited on cars parked in driveways, parking lots, and streets overnight.

Peak gusts Friday topped out between 30 - 35mph as faster winds from the mid-levels of the atmosphere mixed down the ground through the afternoon hours. Gusts 45-55mph were reported in Eastern Texas Panhandle.

Watch that blue blob sliding through Texas Friday & slowly dissipating through the day Saturday -- that is the dust that is hanging in the atmosphere above our head.



Skies slowly clear out today. Light haze left by sunset #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/TyCMZxGCPE — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 16, 2021

Conditions are expected to improve through the day Saturday. By evening, only a light haze is expected to enhance the sunset, if at all. Dusty conditions will slowly dissipate and settle out of the atmosphere.

The TCEQ lists the air quality for the Brazos Valley as Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, due to particulate matter. Similar air quality conditions are noted from the Metroplex through Houston to the coast.

Air Quality is listed as MODERATE to UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in the Brazos Valley today (worst of which noted in Milam & Robertson County)



Dust in the air won't impact many, but those with severe respiratory issues should take it easy / keep indoors today #bcstx pic.twitter.com/uH5XRHo6IP — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 16, 2021

Below is a video of blowing dust through Guymon, Oklahoma at sunset Friday. Conditions like this are what lofted the hazy, dusty skies into the Brazos Valley to start the weekend.

