Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday

Thank the good folks of Colorado, New Mexico, and the Texas Panhandle for the dust
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos Valley skies.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Notice the haze over the Brazos Valley Saturday morning? Dust from Colorado, New Mexico, and the Texas Panhandle has been lofted into the atmosphere on Friday’s north-northwest wind. A layer of dust has been deposited on cars parked in driveways, parking lots, and streets overnight.

Peak gusts Friday topped out between 30 - 35mph as faster winds from the mid-levels of the atmosphere mixed down the ground through the afternoon hours. Gusts 45-55mph were reported in Eastern Texas Panhandle.

Conditions are expected to improve through the day Saturday. By evening, only a light haze is expected to enhance the sunset, if at all. Dusty conditions will slowly dissipate and settle out of the atmosphere.

The TCEQ lists the air quality for the Brazos Valley as Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, due to particulate matter. Similar air quality conditions are noted from the Metroplex through Houston to the coast.

Below is a video of blowing dust through Guymon, Oklahoma at sunset Friday. Conditions like this are what lofted the hazy, dusty skies into the Brazos Valley to start the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

