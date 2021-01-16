Advertisement

Lady Ranger defense secures win over A&M Consolidated 53-52

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Rudder Lady Rangers turned up the defensive pressure late and beat A&M Consolidated 53-52 Friday night at Tiger Gym.

A&M Consolidated got a rebound putback from Cierra Gilbert in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 48, Gilbert led all scorers with 21 points. But Rudder’s Rakia Lee got a steal and lay-up with less than three minutes to play to put the Lady Rangers up 52-48 and they held onto pick up the win.

Lee scored 14 points, while Keandra Kelly led Rudder with 16 points.

The Lady Rangers will host Brenham on Tuesday night, while A&M Consolidated will host Magnolia. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:30 pm.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says they were unaware that the makeshift memorial was placed on private land.
Local family may have to remove memorial cross due to complaints to HOA
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy at 133%, 59 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

Normangee tops Iola in district play 58-39
Normangee tops Iola in district play 58-39
No. 12 Aggies Take Down Houston, 171-126
No. 12 Aggies Take Down Houston, 171-126
Bryan Lady Vikings fall to Ellison
Bryan Lady Vikings fall to Ellison
Lady Ranger defense secures win over A&M Consolidated 53-52
Lady Ranger defense secures win over A&M Consolidated 53-52
A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in crosstown showdown 59-45
A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in crosstown showdown 59-45