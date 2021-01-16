Lady Ranger defense secures win over A&M Consolidated 53-52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Rudder Lady Rangers turned up the defensive pressure late and beat A&M Consolidated 53-52 Friday night at Tiger Gym.

A&M Consolidated got a rebound putback from Cierra Gilbert in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 48, Gilbert led all scorers with 21 points. But Rudder’s Rakia Lee got a steal and lay-up with less than three minutes to play to put the Lady Rangers up 52-48 and they held onto pick up the win.

Lee scored 14 points, while Keandra Kelly led Rudder with 16 points.

The Lady Rangers will host Brenham on Tuesday night, while A&M Consolidated will host Magnolia. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:30 pm.

