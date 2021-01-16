Semi hauling large spools on Harvey Rd hits Highway 6 overpass

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are checking on the damage to the Highway 6 overpass at Harvey Road in College Station after a semi hauling large spools hit the bridge.

It happened Friday afternoon just before 6:00 p.m.

At the time of this post, the outside eastbound lanes of the highway were blocked by the truck. The u-turn going from the northbound highway feeder of Highway 6 to the southbound feeder road was also blocked.

TxDOT is coming to inspect the bridge to see if there’s any damage.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries have been reported.

