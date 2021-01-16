Local man sentenced to 38 years for multiple robberies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

On Friday, January 15, 2021, Ronald Miller, Jr. pled guilty and was sentenced to 38 years in prison for three counts of Robbery and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 272nd District Court by Judge John Brick.

Due to Miller’s criminal history, his punishment range for these felonies enhanced to a minimum of 25 years and a possible maximum of up to life in prison.

On September 7, 2019, Miller concealed his face and entered the lobby of the University Inn Hotel at the 2300 block of Texas Avenue in Bryan. He was carrying what appeared to be a firearm. Miller approached a hotel guest and pointed the weapon at the man while taking his cellphone.

Miller then turned to the hotel clerk and demanded money from the cash register. Both victims feared for their lives. Miller fled, but the hotel surveillance captured Miller wearing a shirt with an image and the word “Selena” that would ultimately help detectives identify him.

On September 9, 2019, while detectives were investigating the robbery at the University Inn, Miller robbed a second location: the Quick Mart convenience store located at the 2900 block of Villa Maria in Bryan. Again, Miller concealed his face and used the same weapon to threaten the store clerk while demanding money from the register. The weapon used was not found.

During the investigation, the Bryan Police Department used several resources that identified the suspect as Miller. An arrest warrant was issued, and Bryan Police Department deployed a special unit to arrest the defendant at a home in Bryan where Miller was found hiding and refused several commands to exit. The day Miller was arrested, he was wearing the same shirt with the image and word “Selena” printed on the front as was captured on the suspect in the surveillance footage from the University Inn.

Miller is a documented member of a criminal street gang and has been previously convicted of Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information, Criminal Trespass, and Burglary of a Vehicle.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Maritza Sifuentez -Chavarria and Steve Zimmerman.

“This community deserves peace in knowing they can go to work without their lives being threatened. Criminals who put innocent people in fear for their lives will be held accountable.” — Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria and Steve Zimmerman, Assistant District Attorneys

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.