Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -COVID-19 has impacted many families in the Brazos Valley. The family of Jim Bob Trant says his untimely passing feels like a double blow. Jim Bob’s mother and former Grimes County treasurer Janice Trant lost her battle with COVID-19 back in August 2020. That’s when her son stepped up to follow in her footsteps to run and finish her term as treasurer.

Jim Bob’s wife Lauren says his life was dedicated to helping others.

“Janice had two more years left to go, he was going to fulfill those two years and then figure out what we were going to do after that,” said Lauren Trant. “I think he really just wanted to continue what his mom started.”

Lauren says Jim Bob fought hard and his condition improved but he passed away on Tuesday.

“We thought that things would be good because he was only 38 years old,” said Lauren. “I never would have thought he wouldn’t be able to pull through.”

Jim Bob’s death leaves the small tight-knit community hurt and devastated. Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth says he was greatly loved and admired. He was known around town as the “keeper of money.”

“It’s very upsetting to the citizens of Grimes County, it very upsetting to the employees within Grimes County,” said Fauth. “We already started to build a friendship and relationship with Jim Bob.”

Jim Bob was known as a master breeder. When he was not working in the county or spending time with his wife and three children he was training and helping other cattle breeders. Jim Bob was the owner of JT Brahmans where he specialized in raising beef-producing Brahman Cattle.

Lauren says the family still struggles with the death of Jim Bob’s mother Janice and never expected to be placed in this position again.

“I mean his mom was 70 and yeah she did lose her battle to COVID,” said Lauren. “Just having him gone so young has just left a hole in my heart forever. I don’t know how you ever get over it.”

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Jan. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson. Visitation begins 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Allen Family Cemetery in Piedmont. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

