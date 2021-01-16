No. 12 Aggies Take Down Houston, 171-126

PDF Results

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dominated Houston in a 171-126 win at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies highlighted the dual meet with a first-place finish in every event they competed in Friday evening.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek was a top-point earner for the Aggies. The Northport, New York native touched the wall first in the 200 free, 50 free and helped her team to a victory in the 200 medley relay.

Senior Jing Wen Quah logged three individual wins in the 200 fly, 100 free and 400 IM. Senior Camryn Toney distanced herself early in the 1000 free, to secure a first-place finish with a time of 9.57.91.

In diving, the Aggies swept the springboards. Junior Aimee Wilson made her debut for the Aggies boasting a top score of 321.67 on the 1-Meter board. Senior Charlye Campbell took second with a score of 315.97, sophomore Alyssa Clairmont placed third with a score of 280.73 and junior Chloe Ceyanes was fourth with a score of 273.90. On the 3-Meter board it was Wilson again with a top score of 337.50, as Ceyanes (322.28) and Campbell (294.61) rounded out the top three.

Up Next:

The Aggies will return to action as they compete against SMU on Jan. 21 at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Grace Wey, Alaya Smith, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek – 1:47.75*

1000 Free – Camryn Toney – 9:57.91*

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:47.65*

100 Back – Grace Wey – 56.11*

100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:02.23*

200 Fly – Jing Wen Quah – 1:58.48*

50 Free – Chloe Stepanek - 22.93*

100 Free – Jing Wen Quah – 51.15*

200 Back – Mollie Wright – 2:02.98*

200 Breast – Kylie Powers – 2:14.77*

500 Free – Evelyn Bruner – 4:59.87*

400 IM – Jing Wen Quah – 4:16.21*

200 Free Relay –Emma Stephenson, Bobbi Kennett, Caroline Theil, Olivia Theall - 1:33.99*

First place finishes are marked with *