No. 4 Men’s Swim & Dive Defeats SMU

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team return home with a win after a dominating performance against SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Maroon & White highlighted the dual meet with 10 first-place finishes on the day.

The 200 medley relay team of junior Ethan Gogulski, sophomore Andres Puente, junior Jace Brown and senior Tanner Olson started the day off strong earning first with a time of 1:27.93.

Gogulski added a pair of individual wins in the 100 and 200 back, while junior Kaloyan Bratanov held his own securing two first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 free.

Olson was another top performer for the Aggies, notching a B-cut time in the 100 breast (54.08), as Puente earned first in the 200 breast with a B-cut time of 1:57.58.

In diving, senior Kurtis Mathews earned the top spot on the 1-Meter board with a score of 379.35 and freshman Kyle Sanchez earned fourth with a score of 304.88. Sophomore Tony Stewart claimed second on the 3-Meter board with a score of 326.55.

Up Next:

The Aggies will return to action as they compete against LSU on Jan. 23 at the Rec Center Natatorium. Seniors will be honored prior to the final dual meet of the season.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Tanner Olson – 1:27.93*

1000 Free – Felipe Rizzo – 9:22.72

200 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:37.19*

100 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 48.45*

100 Breast – Tanner Olson – 54.08 B*

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:48.09*

50 Free – Kraig Bray – 20.54

100 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 44.39*

200 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 1:46.81*

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:57.58 B*

500 Free – Felipe Rizzo – 4:29.32*

100 Fly – Jace Brown – 48.65 B*

200 IM – Mark Schnippenkoetter – 1:50.70

200 Free Relay – Tanner Olson, Kraig Bray, Elijah Sohn and Collin Fuchs – 1:20.77

First place finishes are marked with *