No. 7 Women’s Hoops Hosts No. 14 Mississippi State in Annual “We Back Pat” Game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M women’s basketball team gets set to welcome the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs into Reed Arena on Sunday at noon, as the Aggies commemorate the 10th anniversary of the “We Back Pat” celebration.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Sunday afternoon’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on ESPN2, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

Through the first 13 games of the season, the Aggies (12-1, 3-1 SEC) have tied the best start in program history with the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons. Texas A&M currently leads the nation in wins (12), ranked wins (four) and ranked victories on the road (three). A&M’s triumphs over then-No. 10 Kentucky and then-No. 13 Arkansas garnered espnW Team of the Week Honors, with Aaliyah Wilson receiving Co-SEC Player of the Week recognition, following her career-high 27-point performance against the Razorbacks.

In the most recent outing for the Maroon & White, the Aggies dropped a 65-61 overtime result against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. N’dea Jones registered her ninth double-double of the season and 35th of her career, scoring a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. Destiny Pitts nailed 4-of-5 deep balls, tying her career high at A&M.

First-year head coach Nikki McCray-Penson brings Mississippi State (8-3, 3-2 SEC) to Aggieland looking to rebound after an 86-78 home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are led by Jessika Carter, who averages team-high marks in scoring (16.8 ppg) and rebounding (9.3 rpg). In the all-time series, Mississippi State holds an 8-4 advantage, with Texas A&M leading the series at Reed Arena 3-2.

Sunday’s matchup marks the 10th anniversary of the annual “We Back Pat” celebration. In honor of the legendary hall-of-fame women’s basketball coach, teams from around the nation use the time to bring awareness to Coach Summitt’s worldwide influence through basketball, while emphasizing the continuing need for research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Please visit patsummitt.org to donate and learn more about The Pat Summitt Foundation.

Additionally, Women’s Entrepreneurs (WE) of Bryan-College Station will be honored during the game. WE offers support, education, and connections to local women in growing successful businesses. You may visit their website here.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase online by clicking here, as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip.

ABOUT THE PAT SUMMITT FOUNDATION

The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of the East Tennessee Foundation, was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011. The foundation’s mission is to educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease, award grants to nonprofit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure while also providing support and care for patients and caregivers. To learn more, please visit patsummitt.org, like the foundation’s Facebook page and follow them on Instagram and Twitter @WeBackPat.

