Normangee, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Normangee hosted district rival Iola at Panther Gym. The Panthers stayed undefeated in district play with the 58-39 win.

Normangee will be on the road Tuesday to play Snook. Iola now (0-2) in district will be home on Tuesday to play Burton.

