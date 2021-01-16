Advertisement

State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops

A chain blocks the sidewalk entrance to the front steps of the Maine State House, Wednesday,...
A chain blocks the sidewalk entrance to the front steps of the Maine State House, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A double row of chain-link fencing circles the Arizona State Capitol. Windows on the Illinois and Ohio statehouses have been boarded up. National Guard troops in camouflage and flak jackets and heavily armed state troopers were stationed at state capitals across the U.S. in advance of protests planned for Sunday.

With the FBI warning of potential for violence at all state capitols, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries.

Governors have declared states of emergency, closed capitols to the public and called up troops ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

They are trying to avoid a repeat of the mob rioting that occurred Jan. 6, when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving a Capitol Police officer and four others dead.

Details were vague, but demonstrations were expected at state capitols beginning Sunday and leading up to Biden taking the oath of the office Wednesday.

Signs of ramped-up security were in abundance from Atlanta to Sacramento, California, throughout the week.

SWAT officers stood guard at the Georgia State Capitol. A bomb-detecting dog sniffed its way through the capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. State troopers were poised on the roof of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Sections of temporary fencing that encircled many state capitols were locked together in Sacramento with handcuffs.

National Guard troops patrolled the California Capitol and streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,825 active COVID-19 Cases in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high in the Brazos Valley
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
Prosecutors say a Selena t-shirt worn by Miller during a robbery helped police during their...
Local man sentenced to 38 years for multiple robberies

Latest News

Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building,...
Protests start small, peacefully at fortified US statehouses
FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his...
Phil Spector, famed music producer and convicted murderer, dead at 81
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday