TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19

“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions Division Director. “Treva Preston was always ready to serve."(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from TDCJ:

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is grieving the loss of an employee that is connected to the COVID-19 virus.

57-year-old Correctional Lieutenant Treva Preston had more than 16 years of service to the state and the TDCJ. Preston was assigned to the Hamilton Unit in Bryan. She was hospitalized at a Bryan Hospital on January 4, 2021, after testing positive for COVID-19. She died in the hospital in the early morning hours of January 15, 2021.

“Treva Preston is a prime example of someone choosing to serve,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “She was a training sergeant then lieutenant who left a long-standing legacy at TDCJ. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice family will honor her service and grieve her loss. Our prayers are with the Preston family in these trying times. Treva Preston will always be remembered.”

“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions Division Director. “Treva Preston was always ready to serve. Years ago she transitioned into the correctional ranks from the Texas Youth Commission getting promotion after promotion. That shows her dedication not just to TDCJ but to the citizens of the state of Texas. She will be missed dearly.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had thirty-six employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

