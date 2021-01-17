1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 106 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,858 active cases.

1 new death have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 152 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,079 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

25 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,771 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 375 active probable cases and there have been 2,397 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,089. There have been 143,456 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 83 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 65 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 609 staffed hospital beds with 85 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 155 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 166 1,343 1,160 17 1,128 37 Brazos 1,858 14,089 12,079 152 5,210 454 Burleson 166 1,092 905 21 433 20 Grimes 168 1,960 1,741 51 661 20 Houston 136 1,335 1,170 29 915 9 Lee 238 1,179 907 34 430 9 Leon 112 869 729 28 363 6 Madison 47 1,158 1.092 19 254 9 Milam 153 1,577 1,424 18 969 23 Montgomery 16,200 33,006 16,486 320 12,859 1,837 Robertson 169 1,068 875 24 413 15 San Jacinto 60 602 521 21 561 23 Trinity 33 485 440 12 434 2 Walker 481 6,871 6,297 93 1,491 30 Waller 324 2,556 2,206 26 736 64 Washington 177 1,665 1,419 69 1,045 49

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 374 active cases on Jan. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 13, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 378,877 active cases and 1,666,745 recoveries. There have been 2.097,560 total cases reported and 17,906,336 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 31,831 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,038,890 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and161,865 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,717,825 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 278,312 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.