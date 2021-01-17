Advertisement

Aggies Tally Three Top Finishes Diving Against Houston

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s diving team competed against Houston at the Rec Center Natatorium. Junior Aimee Wilson highlighted the day with two first-place finishes.

Wilson swept the springboards with a score of 328.05 on the 1-Meter board and 344.03 on the 3-Meter board. Junior Chloe Ceyanes and senior Charlye Campbell rounded out the top finishers on the springboards, as Campbell scored 314.17 on the 1-Meter and 284.18 on the 3-Meter and Ceyanes scored 277.13 on the 1-Meter and 301.20 on the 3-Meter.

Alyssa Clairmont was the top-point earner on the platform with a score of 291.23.

In exhibition action, senior Kurtis Mathews scored 405.00 on the 1-Meter, freshman Kyle Sanchez scored 319.13 on the 3-Meter and junior Tony Stewart scored 291.98 on the platform.

Both diving teams will return to action as they compete against LSU on Jan. 23 at the Rec Center Natatorium. Campbell and Mathews will be honored prior to the final dual meet of the season.

