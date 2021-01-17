Advertisement

Grimes County community builds tiny home for visually impaired neighbor

“We want to help everyone that we can, the best we can.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -A group of Grimes County residents took the saying love thy neighbor to a new level. After realizing a visually impaired Navasota resident was living in subpar conditions, members of the community sprang into action to improve the man’s living conditions.

A few months ago, Jonathan Jennings said he saw an older man struggling to walk down the road. Jennings would soon then discover the man was visually impaired and wandered almost three miles away from his home. As any good neighbor would do, he picked up the man and formed a new friendship. Jennings took the man home and discovered something that hurt him to his core.

The man’s living conditions lacked basic necessities and were unsatisfactory.

Hello Everyone! I know we haven't posted much during the holidays but Helping Hands of Grimes County has been...

Posted by Helping Hands of Grimes County on Thursday, January 14, 2021

“The environment he was living under had no running water, no electricity, and in a shack,” said Jennings. “Today, in the 21st century, it’s just not acceptable.”

That’s when Jennings sprang into action, calling on his business partner and community members to help provide better living conditions for their neighbor.

John Lookadoo, with the nonprofit Helping Hands of Grimes County, says the community couldn’t sit by and watch their neighbor suffer.

“It’s about action. It’s about getting it done when the opportunity presents itself,” said Lookadoo. “We believe that if God puts it in front of us, then it’s our time to step up and do something.”

Lookadoo says the goal of Helping Hands of Grimes County is to get back to the fundamentals of helping one another. Saturday’s home build is the 3rd within the last 12 months.

“We want to help everyone that we can, the best we can,” said Lookadoo. “That may include doing a building like this or building another home or helping fix someone’s stairs.”

Lookadoo and Jennings said the goal is to have the home completed in the next few weeks. They say they urge other community members to get involved. If you’d like to follow the progress and the work of Helping Hands of Grimes County, you can follow their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1,825 active COVID-19 Cases in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high in the Brazos Valley
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
Prosecutors say a Selena t-shirt worn by Miller during a robbery helped police during their...
Local man sentenced to 38 years for multiple robberies

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high
American Legion Post 159 hosts COVID-19 plasma blood drive
American Legion Post 159 hosts COVID-19 plasma blood drive
MLK Day health and wellness drive-thru held in College Station
MLK Day health and wellness drive-thru held in College Station
Grimes County community builds tiny home for visually impaired neighbor
Grimes County community builds tiny home for visually impaired neighbor
Drive-Thru Health and Wellness Fair at the Lincoln Center in College Station
MLK Day health and wellness drive-thru held in College Station