Grimes County community builds tiny home for visually impaired neighbor

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -A group of Grimes County residents took the saying love thy neighbor to a new level. After realizing a visually impaired Navasota resident was living in subpar conditions, members of the community sprang into action to improve the man’s living conditions.

A few months ago, Jonathan Jennings said he saw an older man struggling to walk down the road. Jennings would soon then discover the man was visually impaired and wandered almost three miles away from his home. As any good neighbor would do, he picked up the man and formed a new friendship. Jennings took the man home and discovered something that hurt him to his core.

The man’s living conditions lacked basic necessities and were unsatisfactory.

“The environment he was living under had no running water, no electricity, and in a shack,” said Jennings. “Today, in the 21st century, it’s just not acceptable.”

That’s when Jennings sprang into action, calling on his business partner and community members to help provide better living conditions for their neighbor.

John Lookadoo, with the nonprofit Helping Hands of Grimes County, says the community couldn’t sit by and watch their neighbor suffer.

“It’s about action. It’s about getting it done when the opportunity presents itself,” said Lookadoo. “We believe that if God puts it in front of us, then it’s our time to step up and do something.”

Lookadoo says the goal of Helping Hands of Grimes County is to get back to the fundamentals of helping one another. Saturday’s home build is the 3rd within the last 12 months.

“We want to help everyone that we can, the best we can,” said Lookadoo. “That may include doing a building like this or building another home or helping fix someone’s stairs.”

Lookadoo and Jennings said the goal is to have the home completed in the next few weeks. They say they urge other community members to get involved. If you’d like to follow the progress and the work of Helping Hands of Grimes County, you can follow their Facebook page by clicking here.

