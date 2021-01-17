How you can be part of Monday’s virtual 25th annual MLK Freedom March & Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in their 25th Annual Virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March and Program, Monday, January 18, 10:00 am. The event this year is being hosted online due to the pandemic.

The featured speaker is Dr. Deidra Davis, Bryan ISD Board Member, and Instructional Assistant Professor, Texas A&M University.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is happy to partner again with the sorority and co-sponsor the MLK Essay & Art Contest. Winners will be announced during the program and entries will be on display at the museum through Black History Month.

Use the link to register and learn how to watch the program. This event will also be live-streamed on KBTX.com and the KBTX Media Facebook page.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will be open with free admission in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 18, 1:00 pm- 5:00 pm.

Join us for our newest exhibit, “Southern Champions of Civil Rights.” The exhibit will be on display through February 28, 2021.

