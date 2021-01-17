Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following locations have been identified as places you can receive free COVID-19 tests this week:

To make an appointment, visit the following link. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

https://texas.curativeinc.com/

Brian Bachmann Park in College Station (1600 Rock Prairie Road)

This location is a drive-thru. At the time of this publishing, the Curative website does not provide an option to make an online appointment.

January 19, 20, and 21 (11 am-7 pm)

Anderson American Legion Hall in Anderson (Grimes County: 415 Hill Street, Anderson) Drive-thru appointment only!

January 19, 20, and 21 (8 am-4 pm)

Huntsville Memorial Hospital (125 Medical Park Lane in Huntsville)

January 18 - January 30 (8 am - 5 pm)

Walker County Veterans Complex (455 Highway 75 in Huntsville)

January 18 - January 22 ( 8am - 5pm)

Blinn College in Brenham (902 College Avenue in Brenham)

January 18 - January 20 (8:30 am - 4:30pm)

What you need to know to get tested:

Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or if the child is able to “cough on command”).

You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or another form of identification.

The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

Results are securely sent via text message or email.

If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close.



