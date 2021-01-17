Advertisement

Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week

Free testing will be available this week in College Station, Anderson, Huntsville, and Brenham.
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following locations have been identified as places you can receive free COVID-19 tests this week:

To make an appointment, visit the following link.  This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

https://texas.curativeinc.com/

Brian Bachmann Park in College Station (1600 Rock Prairie Road)

This location is a drive-thru. At the time of this publishing, the Curative website does not provide an option to make an online appointment.

January 19, 20, and 21 (11 am-7 pm)

Anderson American Legion Hall in Anderson (Grimes County: 415 Hill Street, Anderson) Drive-thru appointment only!

January 19, 20, and 21 (8 am-4 pm)

Huntsville Memorial Hospital (125 Medical Park Lane in Huntsville)

January 18 - January 30 (8 am - 5 pm)

Walker County Veterans Complex (455 Highway 75 in Huntsville)

January 18 - January 22 ( 8am - 5pm)

Blinn College in Brenham (902 College Avenue in Brenham)

January 18 - January 20 (8:30 am - 4:30pm)

What you need to know to get tested:

  • Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or if the child is able to “cough on command”).
  • You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.
  • Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or another form of identification.
  • The test is an oral swab.  Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.
  • The results take about 2-3 days to get back.
  • Results are securely sent via text message or email.
  • If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close.

