Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following locations have been identified as places you can receive free COVID-19 tests this week:
To make an appointment, visit the following link. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.
https://texas.curativeinc.com/
Brian Bachmann Park in College Station (1600 Rock Prairie Road)
This location is a drive-thru. At the time of this publishing, the Curative website does not provide an option to make an online appointment.
January 19, 20, and 21 (11 am-7 pm)
Anderson American Legion Hall in Anderson (Grimes County: 415 Hill Street, Anderson) Drive-thru appointment only!
January 19, 20, and 21 (8 am-4 pm)
Huntsville Memorial Hospital (125 Medical Park Lane in Huntsville)
January 18 - January 30 (8 am - 5 pm)
Walker County Veterans Complex (455 Highway 75 in Huntsville)
January 18 - January 22 ( 8am - 5pm)
Blinn College in Brenham (902 College Avenue in Brenham)
January 18 - January 20 (8:30 am - 4:30pm)
What you need to know to get tested:
- Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or if the child is able to “cough on command”).
- You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.
- Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or another form of identification.
- The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.
- The results take about 2-3 days to get back.
- Results are securely sent via text message or email.
- If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close.
