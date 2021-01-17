MLK Day health and wellness drive-thru held in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Monday is the day set aside to commemorate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Saturday, a health and wellness drive-thru was held in his honor at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station.

The event was hosted by the City of College Station Parks and Recreations division along with both the Brazos County Health District and the Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley.

Come on out to the City of College Station - Government Drive Through Health and Wellness Fair at the Lincoln Center! KBTX Media Donnie Tuggle came by and we have reps from Brazos County Health District! Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Individuals could either drive up or walk up to receive their free bags filled with health and fitness information along with items such as face masks, hand sanitizer, diapers, feminine hygiene products. Community members were also treated to a boxed lunch from Jimmy Johns.

Happening Now: MLK Day drive-thru health and wellness fair at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station. @BrazosCoHD and @AANBVTX are providing free bags filled with health/fitness resources & information about area wellness assets. Recap tonight on @KBTXNews 3 at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4CfKy6WUG5 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) January 16, 2021

Isaiah Smith is the assistant supervisor at the Lincoln Recreation Center. He said the event is a part of the City of College Station’s Dream Works in Action series.

“This whole month we’re dedicated to trying to bring forth the dream Dr. Martin Luther King spoke of so many years ago,” said Smith. “It’s just another part of our community outreach.”

Also part of the event was a socially distant exercise session, which participants had the option of participating in as well.

On Saturday from 11a-1:30p, stop by the Lincoln Recreation Center to grab a free bag filled with health/fitness resources & information about area wellness assets.



Drivers should enter from the south side parking lot off Eleanor Street. #bcstx #TAMU pic.twitter.com/ea9CkRf4dJ — College Station (@CityofCS) January 15, 2021

