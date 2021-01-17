Advertisement

MLK Day health and wellness drive-thru held in College Station

“This whole month we’re dedicated to trying to bring forth the dream Dr. Martin Luther King spoke of so many years ago.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Monday is the day set aside to commemorate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Saturday, a health and wellness drive-thru was held in his honor at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station.

The event was hosted by the City of College Station Parks and Recreations division along with both the Brazos County Health District and the Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley.

Individuals could either drive up or walk up to receive their free bags filled with health and fitness information along with items such as face masks, hand sanitizer, diapers, feminine hygiene products. Community members were also treated to a boxed lunch from Jimmy Johns.

Isaiah Smith is the assistant supervisor at the Lincoln Recreation Center. He said the event is a part of the City of College Station’s Dream Works in Action series.

“This whole month we’re dedicated to trying to bring forth the dream Dr. Martin Luther King spoke of so many years ago,” said Smith. “It’s just another part of our community outreach.”

Also part of the event was a socially distant exercise session, which participants had the option of participating in as well.

