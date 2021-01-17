Sunny, mild Monday; changes arrive Tuesday

Soak up the January sun while you can! Clouds take over the sky by Monday night & look to remain stretched overhead through the week and upcoming weekend. Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts seasonably chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s, but turns around to the low 70s by afternoon. Blue skies and sunshine will start to be chipped away at by scattered clouds arriving late afternoon into the evening. The mild weather is part due to sunshine, but part due to a breezy south 10-15mph wind gusting 20-25mph at times after lunch.

Tuesday starts cloudy with a few showers. We will need to monitor the temperature trend over the next 24 hour -- currently looks like the upper 60s / low 70s are possible before a cold front takes over between midday and mid-afternoon. Thermometers are expected to fall to the 50s through the back half of the afternoon. While a few showers are possible by first thing Tuesday, the better chance arrives with and behind the cold front. 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain looks common. Overcast skies and occasional light rain and drizzle remain in the forecast through the week at a 30% -40% chance. Through Friday, 1″+ may fall over the Brazos Valley. This will be a week to fine-tune and check back on often.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: Calm.

M.L. King Day: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 moh.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 58. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain. High: 69, falling to the 50s by afternoon . Wind: S becoming NE 10-15, G. 25 mph.

