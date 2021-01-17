Advertisement

Sunny, mild Monday; changes arrive Tuesday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Soak up the January sun while you can! Clouds take over the sky by Monday night & look to remain stretched overhead through the week and upcoming weekend. Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts seasonably chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s, but turns around to the low 70s by afternoon. Blue skies and sunshine will start to be chipped away at by scattered clouds arriving late afternoon into the evening. The mild weather is part due to sunshine, but part due to a breezy south 10-15mph wind gusting 20-25mph at times after lunch.

Tuesday starts cloudy with a few showers. We will need to monitor the temperature trend over the next 24 hour -- currently looks like the upper 60s / low 70s are possible before a cold front takes over between midday and mid-afternoon. Thermometers are expected to fall to the 50s through the back half of the afternoon. While a few showers are possible by first thing Tuesday, the better chance arrives with and behind the cold front. 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain looks common. Overcast skies and occasional light rain and drizzle remain in the forecast through the week at a 30% -40% chance. Through Friday, 1″+ may fall over the Brazos Valley. This will be a week to fine-tune and check back on often.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: Calm.

M.L. King Day: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 moh.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 58. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain. High: 69, falling to the 50s by afternoon . Wind: S becoming NE 10-15, G. 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter
Free testing will be available this week in College Station, Anderson, Huntsville, and Brenham.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week
Grimes County community come together to build tiny home for visually impaired neighbor.
Grimes County community builds tiny home for visually impaired neighbor
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
MLK Day sunshine, clouds and rain set to return
KBTX PinPoint Weather
A few more days of drier weather, then the rain chance moves back in
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Calmer, pleasant weekend ahead
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Windblown, gusty Friday