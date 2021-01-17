Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Opens Season with Home Doubleheader

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Following a challenging 10-month break from action, Texas A&M women’s tennis begins the 2021 season Monday, as the Aggies host the Houston Cougars and Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers in a doubleheader at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve against the Cougars is slated for noon, with the match against the Lady Panthers set to follow at 4 p.m.

“The team is eager and excited to compete in our first dual match of the season at the Mitchell Tennis Center,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We welcome both the Houston and Prairie View A&M to campus, and I look forward to seeing our full roster perform. We have had some excellent practices and also some good match play up in Fort Worth and now it is time to lay it all out there. We always take pride in protecting our home court. Coach Szabo and I are looking forward to the start of our season.”

In the preseason ITA singles rankings, junior Tatiana Makarova placed in the No. 64 position following a spectacular 8-2 singles record through tournament play. The doubles ranking featured two Texas A&M teams, with the duo of Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith ranked at No. 39 while Makarova and Jessica Anzo came in at No. 55.

A&M will open each match with doubles play on Monday, with a wide variety of possible lineups at the team’s disposal. The two ranked pairs for the Aggies each hold an impressive 5-0 record through tournament play, while at least 11 other teams recorded wins during tournament play. Makarova and Goldsmith led the team with a 15-8 record last year.

The singles lineup will be headlined by Makarova, who had a strong 20-5 singles record in the 2020 season, with a 4-2 start at the No. 1 line. Dorthea Faa-Hviding lead the team with a 21-5 overall record supported by a 10-3 performance in dual match play. Anzo, Goldsmith and Riley McQuaid each finished with at least 14 singles victories last year.

In the most recent meeting against the Cougars on Jan. 19 of last year, the Maroon & White logged a 6-1 victory at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies saw similar success against the Lady Panthers on Mar. 1 of last season, defeating PVAMU 7-0 in the final non-conference matchup of the pandemic-shortened season.

