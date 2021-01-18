Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 68 county residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,857 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 152 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,183 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

43 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,788 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 390 active probable cases and there have been 2,398 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,192. There have been 144,528 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 83 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 68 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 603 staffed hospital beds with 85 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 154 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 189 1,368 1,162 17 1,150 39 Brazos 1,857 14,192 12,183 152 5,556 466 Burleson 164 1,092 906 22 449 22 Grimes 162 1,960 1,747 51 712 22 Houston 136 1,335 1,170 29 983 9 Lee 230 1,180 916 34 438 12 Leon 110 869 731 28 371 6 Madison 46 1,158 1,093 19 266 10 Milam 153 1,577 1,424 18 1,037 23 Montgomery 8,951 33,006 16,486 195 13,783 1,949 Robertson 165 1,069 880 24 442 17 San Jacinto 30 606 555 21 587 24 Trinity 31 488 445 12 439 2 Walker 510 6,900 6,297 93 1,553 31 Waller 350 2,585 2,209 26 773 69 Washington 173 1,665 1,423 69 1,097 56

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 53 new cases and 490 active cases on Jan. 15.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 17, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 383,755 active cases and 1,677,588 recoveries. There have been 2,113,962 total cases reported and 18,094,723 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 32,038 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,109,874 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 166,934 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,723,675 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 281,422 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 17 at 2:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

