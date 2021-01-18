Brazos Valley African American Museum unveils new display on Southern Civil Rights Movement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As our community honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Brazos Valley African American Museum opens a new display on the civil rights movement.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum unveiled their new display on Southern Champions of Civil Rights.

The museum has free admission Monday for the holiday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry created the new display. He hopes people will gain knowledge about the ongoing efforts for civil rights.

“Want people to see the display and to come over and share with us their feelings,” said Sadberry. “You know it’s a not a Black thing or a white thing, it belongs to all of us. We’re all Americans and that means that we should be brothers and sisters.”

The new display will be there until the end of February. The museum is located at 500 East Pruitt Street in Bryan.

In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., day the museum will be open Monday, January 18, from 1-5p. Come out and visit our newest exhibit, "Southern Champions of Civil Rights." Posted by Brazos Valley African American Museum on Friday, January 15, 2021

