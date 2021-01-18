Bryan mayor says city is ready to ramp up vaccine distribution

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week the Brazos Center is turning into a COVID vaccine distribution center. Local officials are doing test runs to make sure they’re ready, but now they’re waiting on the next shipment of vaccines.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says the Brazos Center was an easy choice for a hub in our area.

“It’s a central location for the entire Brazos Valley, it’s a county facility so the county has control over it, it has good access in, tons of parking, there’s good access in and out,” said Nelson.

Obviously, there will be a lot of demand for a vaccine, especially once it becomes available for the general public. Nelson says the local government is prepared.

“Right now our problem is not how do we scale up the operation, the problem is just getting the vaccines in the short term,” said Nelson. “We’ll get a few thousand more in the short term but we anticipate a much higher volume of vaccines. We want to be ready with the infrastructure. Just like we did with the Chick-Fil-A to get more people in and out of the drive-thru. Same thing, we want to make sure we can scale that up.”

