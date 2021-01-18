Cold front arrives late on a cloudy, damp day

Between afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 20-30mph wind gusts, Monday was a pseudo-spring day for the Brazos Valley. Changes are ahead as a cold front slowly nudges into the area through the afternoon & early evening hours. Afternoon highs for most are back in the upper 60s and low 70s. By mid-afternoon to the end of the workday, thermometers are expected in the 50s for those in the Central and Northern Brazos Valley, while still mild in the upper 60s and low 70s further south. While light rain and patchy drizzle are possible at any point in the day, the more likely chance for damp weather arrives with and behind the cold front. Rainfall totals are only expected between 0.10″ & 0.25″ for most.

Clouds take over the sky and blanket the area through the week and weekend. While there is a daily chance for rain to fall from those clouds from time-to-time, totals are generally low through Friday. Before we head into the weekend, 1.0″ - 1.25″ looks common for most Brazos Valley rain gauges, with localized higher totals possible across northern counties. Highs struggle to reach the low 60s Wednesday....mild, spring-like 70s are back by Thursday before another front arrives ahead of the weekend.

Monday Night: Becoming cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 59. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain and drizzle. High: 70, falling to the 50s by early evening. Wind: S becoming NE 10-15, G. 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain & drizzle. Low: 50. Wind: NE 5-15 mph..

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain. High: 61. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

