Advertisement

Day of service, justice still important during the pandemic, civil rights organization says

The spread of COVID-19 gives this MLK Day a new look
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is meant to be a day of service. The national holiday is, like most things, forced into a new look as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. A civil rights organization says it is as important as ever to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy

“I think that it is a day of service. But also a day of justice,” said Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.

Many Americans have Monday off of work to recognize the holiday, but Morial says the holiday should not just be a normal day of leave.

“The day of service is how do you actualize the aims of Martin Luther King. Well, one way, not the only way, to actualize it is to give back to community,” said Morial.

The pandemic is making service more difficult in 2021, but Morial says it does not have to be. With the option to donate money, food, and clothes there are many ways to give. He says you can make your community better even as the public health crisis rages on.

He says with the pandemic touching every community in this country giving back is as important as it ever has been. But he says in addition to service, he wants Americans to recognize and act on inequality that exists in this country.

“Committing to work for a just society, a fair society, a society without racism, without hatred, without bigotry,” said Morial.

Morial says 2020 thrust racial injustice into the spotlight with protests and cries for reform. He believes that work should continue this year as the nation celebrates a man who dedicated his life to that mission.

“Martin Luther King’s message and his work is for the ages,” said Morial. “It’s timeless and it’s always relevant. And it’s never been more relevant than it is in 2021.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 68 county residents hospitalized
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 18

Latest News

FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot
Dr. Jake Kohut, an elementary school music teacher, is on the front lines of protecting the...
Music teacher continues class while protecting US Capitol with National Guard
A Virginia educator called to protect the Capitol in the National Guard has continued to teach...
Va. teacher pulls double duty as part of National Guard called to Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths