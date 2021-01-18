Inauguration Day: How can the Biden Administration address the economic crisis?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President-elect Joe Biden will lose the ‘elect’ from his title on Wednesday. At that time, his administration will inherit one of the worst economic crises in modern history.

“The biggest problem with the economy so far has been the pandemic—the virus itself,” said Raymond Robertson, a political economist at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service.

That is why Robertson says the Biden Administration’s focus should be, and appears to be, “get that vaccine out as soon as possible.”

“The unemployment rate has been rising and falling with new cases, so it’s pretty clear that that’s what we have to address first,” Robertson said on BVTM.

Beyond that, Robertson says the $1.9 trillion proposed stimulus plan from Biden is likely to be effective at boosting the economy, though he has reservations about the scale: “The real concern actually is that it might be stimulating the economy too much, but we’re not going to worry about that quite yet.”

As for the direct stimulus payments to Americans, including the proposed additional $1,400, Robertson says that kind of program works.

“The reason why is because they’re mainly targeted at lower-income individuals. These are people who have not been saving a lot… They have a lot of urgent needs, whether it’s food or rent or trying to get supplies for their kids,” said Robertson. “So since they spend a lot higher fraction of their income, it really turns into a much larger boost in the economy.”

While these direct payments could translate to a quick boost for the economy, Robertson also stresses that long-term effects of the pandemic will last for years, even decades, to come.

“A lot of businesses are shut down, and because there are large start-up costs to get the businesses up and running again, it’s going to take some extra help to get those businesses going once again,” Robertson said. “The other one we’ve also seen is that when people enter the labor force, when you graduate from high school or college and you’re looking for a job, the economy is doing really badly as it has the last year, that actually has an impact on your earnings for your entire life. It goes on for years. So those people, especially those new job entrants, are at risk of having lower lifetime earnings unless they get a little bit more help now.”

