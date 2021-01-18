Advertisement

Overturned 18-wheeler diverts traffic in Grimes County

Grimes County Sheriff’s office says there were no reported injuries.
The 18-wheeler overturned Monday morning blocking off all lanes on Highway 90.
The 18-wheeler overturned Monday morning blocking off all lanes on Highway 90.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash on State Highway 90 and FM 39 between Roans Prairie and Bedias.

Grimes County Sheriff Deputies were called out around 10:50 a.m. to an overturned 18-wheeler hauling lumber.

Grimes County Sheriff's office says there were no reported injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being diverted to SH 39 and FM 155 as they clear the scene.

