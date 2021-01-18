Overturned 18-wheeler diverts traffic in Grimes County

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash on State Highway 90 and FM 39 between Roans Prairie and Bedias.

Grimes County Sheriff Deputies were called out around 10:50 a.m. to an overturned 18-wheeler hauling lumber.

Grimes County Sheriff’s office says there were no reported injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being diverted to SH 39 and FM 155 as they clear the scene.

