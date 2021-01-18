Advertisement

Reason to Smile - January 18, 2021

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Wanda Deiterich. She said her great-grandson is smiling because last week was his first time playing in the snow!

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

