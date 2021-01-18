Residents excited for Washington County Fairgrounds vaccination subHUB set to open Tuesday

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The state of Texas has allocated 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for the subHUB opening at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Anyone eligible can sign up for the vaccine but registration is required.

Registration to get a vaccine at the Washington County Fairgrounds subHUB locations opens Monday at 8 a.m. No walk-ins will be accepted. People can call 1-800-845-8035 to register. Priority will be given to health care workers, seniors over the age of 65, and individuals who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus or have one or more chronic health conditions.

Many Brenham residents say they’re excited about the subHUB location opening in their backyard because it’s a big step toward getting back to that sense of normalcy in their lives.

“That is exciting,” Brenham resident Julie Guiberteau said. “We always hear about the big cities getting everything, and finally it’s time for us because we like to do things here around Brenham. We’re a very tight community. For that subHUB to come here, it means people care about us, and we’re not just lost in the big city hubbub.”

“It’s very important because we are a rural community,” Wende Ragonis, who also lives in Brenham, said. “We didn’t get the large shipments of vaccines that other communities did.”

The subHUB is set to open just two days after the city’s 131st Maifest Serenade celebration, one of the longest-running traditions in the entire state of Texas. Honoring students in the Brenham Independent School District, the main event in May was severely limited last year due to the pandemic. It’s community events like these people want back in full swing in 2021, and Sunday’s serenade serves as a reminder to some about how important access to vaccine doses is to achieving that goal.

“The senior class didn’t get to have their senior activities that they normally would,” Ragonis said. “It’s one of the reasons why these vaccines are so important to have in our community so we can get back to living. We all want to do that. We all want to get back to living.”

The Whaley family moved to Brenham about two years ago. All of them came down with the virus over Christmas. Thankfully none of them were hospitalized, but they say it knocked them down for 10 days and ruined their holiday plans.

“Mostly I was just tired, but I did lose my sense of smell and taste,” Kate Whaley said.

“It really hits people differently in different ways,” Stephen Whaley, whose case was slightly more significant than the rest of the family, said. “Different people will have really severe symptoms, while other people very mild.”

Mary Whaley is a college student attending Trinity University in San Antonio.

“The more people vaccinated, the sooner I can get back to normal life,” Mary said. “I want to have a normal year at college. That’s all I want.”

“I was personally excited to hear about it because if I understand correctly, as a teacher, I’m in group 1B,” Kate said. “I find that vaccinations are very important, and we’re very happy to have them accessible. One of the things that we’re getting used to in a smaller town is some medical things are a little bit more difficult to access, so it is great the county is offering this.”

It’s that accessibility that makes a huge difference for so many people in Brenham.

“There’s a lot of people who actually need the vaccine a lot that can’t get out to those other cities,” Guiberteau said. “At least here it’s local. People can get to it. We have a lot of little towns around here and people drive to Brenham to get their groceries, so they can drive here to get the vaccine as well.”

“It’ll be good for them to be able to get with friends who can come locally and not have to go all the way to Bryan-College Station, Katy, or the Houston area,” Stephen Whaley said.

Registration will remain open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. The subHUB will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and is distributing statewide to hospitals, pharmacies, and other clinics.

