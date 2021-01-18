MLK Day sunshine, clouds and rain set to return

Enjoy the sunshine now! Clear skies and a cold morning will give way to about 70 degrees area-wide today. What may not be the warmest day of the week will absolutely by the sunniest - cloud cover starts to take over as a low pressure system out west hurls some mid/high level moisture our way. We will see the beginnings of that as early as late this afternoon, where a quick shower will be possible as early as dinner time, but a little more likely to see some (very light) rain overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday starts cloudy with a few showers. We will need to monitor the temperature trend over the next 24 hours -- currently looks like the upper 60s / low 70s are possible before a cold front takes over between midday and mid-afternoon. We may see this front stall right over the area, but plan for temperatures to drop back into the 50s by afternoon. Overcast skies and occasional light rain and drizzle remain in the forecast through the week at a 30% -40% chance. Through Friday, 1″+ may fall over the Brazos Valley, likely collected mostly on Tuesday and again on Friday. Either way, cloud cover and a decent shot at rain headline the week after what will be a sunny holiday Monday.

M.L. King Day: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 moh.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 59. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain. High: 69, falling to the 50s by afternoon . Wind: S becoming NE 10-15, G. 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible. Low: 50. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

