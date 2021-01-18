Advertisement

MLK Day sunshine, clouds and rain set to return

By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Enjoy the sunshine now! Clear skies and a cold morning will give way to about 70 degrees area-wide today. What may not be the warmest day of the week will absolutely by the sunniest - cloud cover starts to take over as a low pressure system out west hurls some mid/high level moisture our way. We will see the beginnings of that as early as late this afternoon, where a quick shower will be possible as early as dinner time, but a little more likely to see some (very light) rain overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday starts cloudy with a few showers. We will need to monitor the temperature trend over the next 24 hours -- currently looks like the upper 60s / low 70s are possible before a cold front takes over between midday and mid-afternoon. We may see this front stall right over the area, but plan for temperatures to drop back into the 50s by afternoon. Overcast skies and occasional light rain and drizzle remain in the forecast through the week at a 30% -40% chance. Through Friday, 1″+ may fall over the Brazos Valley, likely collected mostly on Tuesday and again on Friday. Either way, cloud cover and a decent shot at rain headline the week after what will be a sunny holiday Monday.

M.L. King Day: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 moh.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 59. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain. High: 69, falling to the 50s by afternoon . Wind: S becoming NE 10-15, G. 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible. Low: 50. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter
Free testing will be available this week in College Station, Anderson, Huntsville, and Brenham.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week
Grimes County community come together to build tiny home for visually impaired neighbor.
Grimes County community builds tiny home for visually impaired neighbor
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Sunny, mild Monday; changes arrive Tuesday
KBTX PinPoint Weather
A few more days of drier weather, then the rain chance moves back in
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Calmer, pleasant weekend ahead
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Windblown, gusty Friday