Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they have a suspected drug dealer in custody after he led police on a short car chase.

According to authorities Anthony Dove, 43, drove through a stop sign on Waco Street. Dove reportedly continued to drive even though the officer turned on his lights to pull him over.

Police say he pulled over after about a mile and was immediately arrested for evading. After a search police say they found about $2,500 in cash, 32 small baggies, and a few grams of cocaine and ecstasy.

Dove is facing several charges, including manufacture and delivery.

