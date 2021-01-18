Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase

Police say they found about $2,500 in cash, 32 small baggies, and a few grams of cocaine and ecstasy.
Anthony Dove, 43
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they have a suspected drug dealer in custody after he led police on a short car chase.

According to authorities Anthony Dove, 43, drove through a stop sign on Waco Street. Dove reportedly continued to drive even though the officer turned on his lights to pull him over.

Police say he pulled over after about a mile and was immediately arrested for evading. After a search police say they found about $2,500 in cash, 32 small baggies, and a few grams of cocaine and ecstasy.

Dove is facing several charges, including manufacture and delivery.

