Texas A&M men’s tennis travels to Ole Miss for final indoor tune-up before ITA Kick Off weekend

OXFORD, Mississippi – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s tennis is set to take on No. 17 Ole Miss at the William F. Gatltney Indoor Tennis Center on Tuesday at 1 p.m. (CT) for a final indoor match before this weekend’s ITA Kickoff.

“Last week at TCU was a good warm up but it is really exciting to get the dual match season under way tomorrow,” head coach Steve Denton said. “We are swimming in the deep water right away when we play Ole Miss in Oxford. They are a very talented top-20 team that is always well coached and prepared. We will need to be playing at a high level from the start. I know the team is super excited to get started.”

Texas A&M has claimed three straight victories against the Rebels including a 7-0 win the last time the two teams faced off in 2019. The Aggies enter the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Hady Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Noah Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

This weekend, A&M is set to take on No. 21 Pepperdine while No. 15 Baylor and No. 4 Michigan faceoff in the first round of the ITA Kickoff weekend in Ann Arbor. The winners of Saturday’s matches will faceoff Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the University of Illinois next month.

