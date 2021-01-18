Texas A&M women bumped one spot to 8 after 1-1 week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll saw a lot of changes with the biggest being previously number one ranked Stanford knocked from No. 1 to No. 5. Louisville is the new number one ranked team in the country grabbing 20 first-place votes.
Texas A&M lost for the first time last week to LSU, but rebounded on Sunday with a victory over previously 14th ranked Mississippi State 69-41. The 1-1 week for the Aggies saw them fall just one spot to No. 8 this week.
Gary Blair’s bunch will step back on the court on Sunday as they travel to Columbia to take on Missouri. Tip-off is slated for 4 pm.
1) Louisville (20)
2) North Carolina State (5)
3) UConn (1)
4) South Carolina (2)
5) Stanford (1)
6) UCLA
7) Maryland
8) Texas A&M
9) Baylor
10) Arizona
11) Michigan
12) Kentucky
13) Oregon
14) South Florida
15) Arkansas
16) Indiana
17) Ohio State
18) DePaul
19) Mississippi State
20) Gonzaga
21) Northwestern
22) Georgia
23) Syracuse
24) Iowa State
25) Tennessee
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 52, Texas 49, Missouri State 43, West Virginia 34, Washington State 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona State 6, IUPUI 2.
