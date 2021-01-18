Texas A&M women bumped one spot to 8 after 1-1 week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll saw a lot of changes with the biggest being previously number one ranked Stanford knocked from No. 1 to No. 5. Louisville is the new number one ranked team in the country grabbing 20 first-place votes.

Texas A&M lost for the first time last week to LSU, but rebounded on Sunday with a victory over previously 14th ranked Mississippi State 69-41. The 1-1 week for the Aggies saw them fall just one spot to No. 8 this week.

Gary Blair’s bunch will step back on the court on Sunday as they travel to Columbia to take on Missouri. Tip-off is slated for 4 pm.

1) Louisville (20)

2) North Carolina State (5)

3) UConn (1)

4) South Carolina (2)

5) Stanford (1)

6) UCLA

7) Maryland

8) Texas A&M

9) Baylor

10) Arizona

11) Michigan

12) Kentucky

13) Oregon

14) South Florida

15) Arkansas

16) Indiana

17) Ohio State

18) DePaul

19) Mississippi State

20) Gonzaga

21) Northwestern

22) Georgia

23) Syracuse

24) Iowa State

25) Tennessee

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 52, Texas 49, Missouri State 43, West Virginia 34, Washington State 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona State 6, IUPUI 2.

