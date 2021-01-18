Vanderbilt joins list of women’s basketball programs stopping play this season

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) -- The Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program has decided to stop playing with the Commodores struggling with a depleted roster.

The Commodores currently are 4-4, 0-3 inside the Southeastern Conference. The start of their season featured three cancellations, and they’ve played two games since having a game canceled and two others inside the SEC postponed. They were shut out in the second quarter of a 106-43 loss last week to South Carolina and lost 80-73 on Sunday to No. 12 Kentucky.

Vanderbilt’s roster has been thinned by COVID-19 issues, opt-outs, injuries, a player with myocarditis and another recovering from an ACL injury.

The Commodores join a growing list of women’s basketball teams that have decided to stop playing that now includes Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State among others.

Texas A&M was scheduled to play Vanderbilt in Nashville on February 11th.