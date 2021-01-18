Advertisement

Virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March and Program honors the activist

Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.(Florida A&M University)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and all he accomplished in his life, the Brazos Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted a virtual ceremony Monday morning.

City and county leaders talked about what Dr. King meant to them and how they hope his legacy lives on in our community. There were also performances from Bryan ISD Air Force JROTC and Rev. Kevin Haliburton.

Deidra Davis, a Bryan ISD Board Member and Instructional Assistant Professor was the guest speaker. She shared a message of hope for the community during these trying times.

“But what I have been brought back to realize time and time again is I must hope. In his 1968 speech just two months before his assassination, he spoke of hope. And I quote ‘We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope’,” Davis said.

To watch the full program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 68 county residents hospitalized
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 18

Latest News

Siblings help build Hearne basketball program.
Siblings helping build Hearne girls basketball program
Be Remarkable - Edythe Ellis
Be Remarkable - Edythe Ellis
Edythe Ellis is described by friends as “an angel on Earth” for her selfless acts of service...
Be Remarkable: Salon owner working overtime to help others through tough times
Forecast temperatures across the Brazos Valley at 5pm Tuesday
Cold front set to sharply bisect the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Monday Evening Weather Update 1/18
Monday Evening Weather Update 1/18