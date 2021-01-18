Virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March and Program honors the activist

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and all he accomplished in his life, the Brazos Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted a virtual ceremony Monday morning.

City and county leaders talked about what Dr. King meant to them and how they hope his legacy lives on in our community. There were also performances from Bryan ISD Air Force JROTC and Rev. Kevin Haliburton.

Deidra Davis, a Bryan ISD Board Member and Instructional Assistant Professor was the guest speaker. She shared a message of hope for the community during these trying times.

“But what I have been brought back to realize time and time again is I must hope. In his 1968 speech just two months before his assassination, he spoke of hope. And I quote ‘We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope’,” Davis said.

To watch the full program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.