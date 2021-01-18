Advertisement

Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities arrested a woman whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Riley June Williams was arrested Monday, according to a Justice Department official. It’s not yet known when her initial court appearance will be.

The FBI said in an arrest warrant Sunday that Williams hasn’t been charged with theft but only with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct.

FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this month after an accusation from a former romantic partner that she took a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(Source: FBI)

FBI officials said a caller claiming to be an ex of Williams said friends of hers showed him a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office. The caller alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or destroyed it. The FBI says the matter remains under investigation.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed Jan. 8 that a laptop was taken from a conference room but said “it was a laptop that was only used for presentations.”

Williams’ mother, who lives with her in Harrisburg, told ITV reporters that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Donald Trump’s politics and “far-right message boards.” Her father, who lives in Camp Hill, told local law enforcement that he and his daughter went to Washington on the day of the protest but didn’t stay together, meeting up later to return to Harrisburg, the FBI said.

Williams’ mother told local law enforcement that her daughter packed a bag and left before she was arrested, saying she would be gone for a couple of weeks. She also changed her phone number and deleted a number of social media accounts, the FBI said. Court documents don’t list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, hospitalizations remain high
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 68 county residents hospitalized
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 18

Latest News

Dr. Jake Kohut, an elementary school music teacher, is on the front lines of protecting the...
Music teacher continues class while protecting US Capitol with National Guard
A Virginia educator called to protect the Capitol in the National Guard has continued to teach...
Va. teacher pulls double duty as part of National Guard called to Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths