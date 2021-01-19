Cold front moving through Tuesday sparks a rain chance

Hope you enjoyed the pleasant and comfortable weather over the past few days! Unfortunately, full on sunshine doesn’t look to come back out for a while. As moisture works back into the Brazos Valley, scattered to even widespread showers/drizzle will be possible throughout the day Tuesday. You’ll want to keep the umbrella nearby as you head off to work or school, but also take the jacket as temperatures will likely be on a downward trend for some by the afternoon drive.

Scattered showers/drizzle will accompany some on the morning commute, but likely won’t slow you down too much. We’ll likely catch a break in some of the rain activity before we watch a cold front seep into the Brazos Valley through the afternoon & early evening hours. We’ll have to monitor just how far south the front is able to make it -- but cooler air filtering in off a north wind behind the front will have temperatures headed for the 50s in the northern and central Brazos Valley by the end of the workday. We’ll start to see temperatures fall between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. throughout our northern counties, with a window of about 2 - 5 p.m. for Bryan/College Station and the central Brazos Valley. Although spotty showers and patches of drizzle will be possible ahead of the front’s arrival, the rain chance increases into the afternoon as the front moves on in. Severe weather is not expected with Tuesday’s activity, and any rain that we do find across the area likely won’t amount to very much -- latest thinking is 0.10″ - 0.25″ for most, with a few localized higher totals not out of the question.

We’ll hold on to a rainy outlook throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are cooler Wednesday with afternoon highs headed for the low 60s, then the low 70s look to make a return by Thursday ahead of another front slated to move in just in time for the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain and drizzle. High: 70, falling to the 50s by early evening. Wind: S becoming NE 10-15, G. 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain & drizzle. Low: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain. High: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 56. Wind: E 5-10 mph

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.